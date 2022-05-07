Paul Merson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Wolves

Paul Merson is predicting that Chelsea FC will ease to a 3-0 win against Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon to bolster their hopes of finishing third in the Premier League table.

The Blues have only managed to win two of their last six Premier League games to leave Thomas Tuchel’s side just three points ahead of fourth-placed Arsenal in the race to secure a spot in the Champions League next term.

Chelsea FC lost 1-0 to Everton at Goodison Park last weekend as Frank Lampard’s side secured a massive win in their bid to beat the drop thanks to Richarlison’s 47th-minute winner.

The south west London side have the seventh-best home record in the Premier League this season following a return of 29 points from 16 top-flight fixtures at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC will be taking on a team in worse form than themselves seeing as Wolves have lost their last three Premier League games and have suffered defeat in three of their last four fixtures.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson is backing Chelsea FC to secure a comfortable 3-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

“Wolves have literally hit a brick wall and their Premier League season has fizzled out a little bit,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“They were atrocious against Brighton last time around, so I expect Chelsea to win this one rather comfortably.

“As for the Blues, I think they should seal third place in the Premier League with ease.

“Liverpool play Tottenham Hotspur this weekend and the north London derby will see Arsenal and Spurs taking points off each other, which could work to Chelsea’s advantage.”

Chelsea FC were held to a goalless draw with Wolves in the reverse fixture at the Molineux Stadium back in December.

The Blues are winless in their last three Premier League games against the West Midlands club following two goalless stalemates and a 2-1 loss in December 2020.

Chelsea FC will take on Leeds United at Elland Road on Wednesday before their FA Cup final against Liverpool FC next Saturday.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip