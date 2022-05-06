Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Chelsea FC v Wolves

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to bounce back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory at home to Wolves on Saturday.

The Blues are looking to respond after the disappointment of their 1-0 loss to Everton last week meant that the south west Londoners have now dropped points in three of their last four Premier League games.

Chelsea FC do not have the best recent record against Wolves, with the Blues having won just two of the last seven Premier League meetings between the two clubs.

However, Wolves are not in great form heading into the game, with West Midlands side having lost seven of their last 10 Premier League games despite sitting in eighth place in the table.

Thomas Tuchel oversaw a goalless draw against Wolves in his first game in charge at Stamford Bridge in January last year.

But former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson feels that Chelsea FC are poised to claim a comfortable home victory on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “I thought Chelsea were bullied a bit in their defeat by Everton last weekend, which was strange to see. Thomas Tuchel’s side are usually physically strong and difficult to play against, but not at Goodison Park.

“I am expecting this to be a much easier afternoon for the Blues, however. Wolves have lost three games in a row without posing much of a threat, and it appears they have signed off for the season.”

Chelsea FC will take on Leeds United away from home on Wednesday night, before their FA Cup final showdown against Liverpool FC at Wembley next Saturday.

