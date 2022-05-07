Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Chelsea FC v Wolves

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to take a step closer towards cementing a top-three finish in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

The south west London side head into the game looking to bounce back from the disappointment of their 1-0 defeat by Everton last weekend, a result which left them just three points ahead of fourth-placed Arsenal heading into this clash.

The Blues’ main focus for the remaining weeks of the season will be to secure a top-four finish and then turn their attentions towards their crunch showdown with Liverpool FC in the FA Cup final.

Wolves start the weekend in eighth place in the top-flight table but have lost their last three games on the spin heading into their trip to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC have also struggled in recent weeks, having only won one of their last three outings in the English top flight.

However, former England star Owen feels that Thomas Tuchel’s men will have too much for the visitors on Saturday afternoon and he is backing Chelsea FC to claim all three points with a comfortable victory this weekend.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “That defeat by Everton was a bad one for Chelsea and all of a sudden, there’s a little bit of pressure on them.

“Spurs and in particular, Arsenal, aren’t far off them now and Chelsea will be looking over their shoulders. They’ve still got a points cushion, but they can’t afford to slip-up again.

“Wolves are in poor form though. That’s now three defeats in a row and just as worryingly, they’ve not scored in any of them. They’ve obviously had issues scoring goals all season.

“I can’t see Wolves posing much threat here. This should be a routine 2-0 Chelsea win.”

Chelsea FC will take on Liverpool FC in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday 14 May, as they look to avoid three successive defeats in the cup showpiece.

