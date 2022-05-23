Dallas 100 Golden State 109: Curry And Wiggins Leave Warriors On Cusp Of NBA Finals

Steph’s Cooking

Steph Curry has played well in the Western Conference Finals without dominating a game. The Warriors point guard came to the fore in Game 3 in Dallas.There was a sense that the two-time MVP was in control of Game 3 throughout as he dictated Golden State’s offense. He finished with 31 points, 11 assists and five rebounds to contribute to their road win. Curry dispatched 5 of his 10 three-point attempts and they tended to come at crucial points of Game 3 to dishearten Dallas when there was a sniff of a resurgence. Encouragingly, the Warriors No30 was 100% from the free-throw line, something which we’ve come to expect from Curry throughout his career but hasn’t been present in the latter half of the season and in the NBA Playoffs.

Wiggins Continues To Improve

ANDREW WIGGINS Unreal. pic.twitter.com/GcYJNKrlqk — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 23, 2022

The highlight of Game 3 was undoubtedly Andrew Wiggins’ stunning dunk over Luka Doncic in Q4. Remarkably, the former number one pick continues to be more aggressive and more dominant as the Western Conference Finals progresses. It’s clear Wiggins is a player whose confidence is brimming as more plaudits come his way. Much-maligned at the Minnesota Timberwolves, Steve Kerr, his coaching staff and the Warriors’ experienced players have successfully integrated Wiggins into Golden State’s set up and he’s playing like a man with a point to prove. Wiggins finished with 27 points, 11 rebounds and played more minutes than any other member of Golden State’s starting lineup. His aggressiveness and clinical shooting is all the more impressive when you consider he’s been assigned to Luka Doncic.

Dallas Shooting Deserts Them

Dallas found their shooting range in Game 2 in San Francisco but it still wasn’t good enough. The Mavericks produced a performance more akin to Game 1 than Game 2 on Sunday night in Dallas. Aside from Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dimwiddy, the hosts were pretty abysmal shooting the ball. They made just 30 of their 75 attempted field goals, with a 28% three-point conversion rate. Reggie Bullock ended up with 0-10 and Maxi Kleber finished 0-5 to underline their poor shooting, with Davis Bertans unable to contribute from distance.

Doncic’s 40-point Haul

Doncic hit 40 points yet again but it didn’t prove enough to get The Mavs over the line and Dallas face four consecutive elimination games if they’re going to progress. Only Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain have managed as many 40-point games in their first 25 games under the age of 23 as Doncic. The Slovenian is in good company. The TNT camera picked out Dallas legend Dirk Nowitzki towards the end of the fourth quarter and a stat flashed up that highlighted Doncic is just one 40-point tally shy of equalling the German’s eight 40-point games in the Playoffs. But Dirk won seven of those eight games, Luka has one just one of his seven. Doncic has been incredible throughout the regular season and the post-season but even this Slovenian giant can’t carry his team to the NBA Finals.