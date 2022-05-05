Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Eintracht Frankfurt v West Ham United

Michael Owen is tipping Eintracht Frankfurt to progress to the Europa League final at the expense of West Ham United on Thursday night.

The Hammers are preparing for a crucial showdown in Germany after having lost the first leg of the semi-final tie 2-1 in front of their home fans at the London Stadium last week.

David Moyes’ side are bidding to reach their first European final in 46 years but will have to come from behind to do so, with goals from Ansgar Knauff and Daichi Kamada handing the Bundesliga side the advantage in the first leg despite Michail Antonio’s equaliser last week.

Frankfurt, meanwhile, are bidding to reach their first European final in 42 years and hold the advantage heading into the return leg in Germany on Thursday night.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Owen feels that the home side will have slightly too much for Moyes’ men on Thursday night and he is tipping the home side to progress at the Hammers’ expense.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “That was a frustrating night in London for West Ham last week.

“Frankfurt are an organised, hard to beat side though and they always looked a threat on the counter through the likes of Kostic and Kamada in particular. They knocked out Barcelona in the last round for a reason.

“West Ham will be looking for a similar away trip to the one in Lyon in the last round. They just didn’t threaten Frankfurt enough and the goals seem to have dried up in this side. Aside from Bowen, I worry where the goals are coming from.

“I’d love West Ham to go through, but I fear for them in Germany. Frankfurt have a brilliant support, and this could be a frustrating night in Germany for them. I’m leaning towards a 1-1 draw.”

Recent history doesn’t favour the Hammers heading into this game. The east London side have lost three of the four previous European ties in which they were defeated at home in the first leg, their only comeback success against Metz in the 1999 Intertoto Cup final.

The winner of Thursday night’s tie will take on either RB Leipzig or Rangers in the Europa League final.

MORE: Football news

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip