Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Everton v Chelsea FC

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Everton will earn a valuable point against Chelsea FC in their bid to avoid the drop at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues lost 4-2 to Arsenal at Stamford Bridge last month before Chelsea FC were 1-0 winners against West Ham and earned a point in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are in third place in the Premier League table and six points ahead of Arsenal in the race to secure one of the final two Champions League qualification spots for the 2022-23 season.

Chelsea FC have produced better results on the road this season rather than at Stamford Bridge but the south west London side have lost their last three games against Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League.

Everton are in the relegation zone but the Toffees will start the Premier League weekend just two points behind Burnley with a game in hand.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is predicting that Everton will secure a point in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea FC at Goodison Park on Sunday evening.

“Everton were much improved against Liverpool last weekend, and did really well for the first 60 minutes or so,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Yes, they were doing whatever they could to slow the game down and frustrate the Reds, but it was working and they carried a bit of a threat too.

“In the end, they just couldn’t last out but there was nothing wrong with their spirit and it was still really encouraging, especially going into this game, where they will need to work just as hard to get anything out of Chelsea.

“This is the first time Everton boss Frank Lampard has come up against Chelsea since losing his job at Stamford Bridge last year, and I don’t think it’s a bad time to play them.

“Chelsea might make some changes after playing Manchester United on Thursday but they are pretty much sure of a top-four finish and Thomas Tuchel might just be looking now to work out his FA Cup final team.”

Everton are looking to record four successive victories over Chelsea FC at Goodison Park for the first time since 1973.

Chelsea FC have only recorded two wins in their last 13 games at Goodison Park.

Everton have only won one of their last five Premier League games.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip