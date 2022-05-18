Fabrizio Romano provides update on two Chelsea FC stars’ futures

Cesar Azpilicueta is set to hold talks with Chelsea FC about his future imminently, Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The full-back, who has been at the club since 2012, is coming to the end of his contract at Stamford Bridge and it remains to be seen where he will be playing his football next season.

Azpilicueta has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team this season, with the 32-year-old having scored one goal and made two assists in 25 Premier League games for Thomas Tuchel’s men.

According to reporter Romano, Azpilicueta has the offer of a two-year contract on the table from FC Barcelona, but the Spaniard is yet to make a final decision on his future and will hold talks with Chelsea FC in the near future.

Romano also revealed that fellow defender Marcos Alonso will be leaving Chelsea FC when his contract expires this summer, but his destination has not yet been decided.

The 31-year-old has also been a constant presence in the Chelsea FC team this season, having scored three goals and made four assists in 27 Premier League games.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Romano revealed that FC Barcelona are keen on both players, but the deals have not yet been finalised.

Romano wrote: “Barcelona are working on both Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso. No doubts on Alonso: he’s set to leave Chelsea but Barca deal depends on final price.

“Azpilicueta has a two-year deal bid on the table from Barca, waiting for a meeting with Chelsea to decide his future.”

Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their home clash against Leicester City on Thursday night, before they play their final game of the season against Watford at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

