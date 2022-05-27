Golden State 120 Dallas 110: Curry And Warriors Reach 2022 NBA Finals

MVP

It could have gone to Andrew Wiggins or Kevon Looney, but the very first Western Conference Finals MVP award went to Steph Curry for his effort throughout the series. Curry finished with an average of 23.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.4 rebounds to play a key role in helping Golden State reach the NBA Finals that start on 2 June. Curry’s selfless approach helped bring out the best in his other team-mates throughout the postseason. The No30 is a three-time NBA champion but Curry has never won the NBA Finals MVP which is something his detractors have held against him in terms of his NBA legacy. Could this be the year? If Golden State are going to beat Boston or Miami then you’d expect Curry to play a huge role.

Thompson Shines

Klay Thompson has struggled somewhat shooting from three-point distance in the Western Conference Finals. The No11 has enjoyed some productive third quarters throughout the series with Dallas but Thompson hasn’t been his usual mercurial self. Thompson, of course, returned from a two-year lay-off earlier this year and the three-time NBA champion is still working his way back to his very best. We saw Game 6 Klay shine earlier this month to help the Warriors get over the line in the semi-finals. Thompson led the rally in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals to help Golden State close out the series and book their place in the NBA finals. Thompson finished with 32 points and eight threes.

Anyone for a Poole party?

We haven’t had a proper Poole party in the Western Conference Finals but Jordan Poole was in the mood in Game 5. The 23-year-old scored 16 points from the bench to help the Warriors reach their sixth NBA finals in eight years. Poole hasn’t been quite as efficient in this series but Poole made Dallas pay the price for some of their defensive shortcomings. With Boston and Miami two of the best defensive teams in the NBA, Poole will have a major role to play in disrupting either of these units in the NBA Finals alongside Curry and Thompson.

Golden State Survive Dallas’ Third Quarter Comeback

The team that has won the third quarter won each of the previous four games in the Western Conference Finals. So when Dallas rallied in the third quarter on Thursday night to cut Golden State’s lead to single digits, the Chase Centre got to its feet to encourage the Warriors to resist a late Mavericks resurgence. Spencer Dimwiddy and Luka Doncic put up 26 and 28 respectively to keep the San Francisco franchise.

First NBA Finals since 2019

Golden State are back in their first Conference finals since 2019 when an injury-plagued Warriors lost in six games to the Toronto Raptors. It heralded the end of Steve Kerr’s first Warriors dynasty as Kevin Durant headed to Brooklyn Nets and Boogie Cousins departed the Bay Area. Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston departed as key bench players for Kerr. However, Kerr has rebuilt the Warriors with some exciting young talent such as Poole and Wiggins, complemented by the experience of Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green. Next up, it’s either the Boston Celtics or Miami Heat. Kerr will be able to breathe a sigh of relief as he can protect Curry, Thompson and Green while the two teams battle it out in the east. As Green said, no one expected this Warriors threesome to be back in another NBA Finals as many described the trio as past their peak and in decline. Now the Splash Brothers and Green have a chance to win number four.