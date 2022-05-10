Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Leeds United v Chelsea FC

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League with a 2-0 away victory at Leeds United on Wednesday night.

The Blues led 2-0 against Wolves on Saturday before being pegged back and held to a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge, as Thomas Tuchel’s men dropped points for the fourth time in five Premier League games.

Chelsea FC’s stuttering form has allowed fourth-placed Arsenal to close the gap on their London rivals, with Mikel Arteta’s side now just a point behind the Blues heading into this round of fixtures.

Tuchel will be eager for his side to respond to their recent dip in form as they also prepare for the FA Cup final showdown with Liverpool FC at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds United, meanwhile, head into this game on the back of their 2-1 defeat by Arsenal on Sunday, and the Whites will be without Luke Ayling after he was sent off at The Emirates for a reckless lunge on Gabriel Martinelli.

The West Yorkshire side have been sucked into the relegation zone, and they started the week in 18th place in the table with three games left to play.

Former Liverpool FC and Manchester United striker Owen believes that Chelsea FC will simply have too much for the Whites on Wednesday night and he is tipping the London side to claim a comfortable away win.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Leeds now find themselves in the relegation zone, it’s been a tough few weeks for the club.

“They showed some fight against Arsenal but to play with ten men for well over a half is asking too much of this side. You can’t have disciplinary issues this late in the season, the games are too important to be a man down.

“For Chelsea, they too find themselves under some pressure. For most of the season, it would have been unthinkable for them to finish outside the top four, but they are making things difficult for themselves. With Arsenal just a point behind, they can’t afford any more dropped points.

“I think Chelsea will win this though. Leeds are really struggling, 2-0 Chelsea.”

Chelsea FC will take on Leicester City and Watford in their final two Premier League games.

