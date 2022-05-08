Liverpool FC are planning to try and tie Joe Gomez down to a new contract this summer despite the uncertainty about his future at the club, according to reports.

The Liverpool Echo is claiming that the Reds will offer the 24-year-old, whose current contract runs until 2024, a new deal to secure his services for the longer term.

Gomez has struggled to hold down a regular spot in the Liverpool FC team this season after returning from a serious knee injury, and the defender has only started three games in the Premier League this term.

The England international has notched up a total of 20 appearances in all competitions for the Reds, but just 10 of those have been as a starter.

However, despite his lack of opportunities this season, the newspaper report claims that Gomez remains part of the club’s plans, and the Reds will look to tie him down to a new deal in the coming months.

The story also says that should Gomez commit to a new deal this summer, it could pave the way for Nat Phillips to depart Anfield on a permanent basis following his successful loan spell at Bournemouth.

Gomez, who was born in Catford, London, joined Liverpool FC from Charlton Athletic back in June 2015, and he has won both the Premier League and Champions League with the Reds.

He has made 11 senior appearances for England since making his debut for the Three Lions in 2017.

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC are preparing to take on Aston Villa away from home in the Premier League on Tuesday night before their FA Cup final clash against Chelsea FC on Saturday.

