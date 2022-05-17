Liverpool FC are among the early front-runners to sign Jobe Bellingham from Birmingham City, according to reports.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Merseyside outfit have “asked to be kept informed” about the teenager’s situation at the club, with a number of Premier League clubs said to have been put “on alert” about the midfielder.

According to the report, Bellingham, who is the younger brother of Borussia Dortmund star Jude, has been offered scholarship terms by Birmingham City, but he would be free to sign a contract with other clubs from next season.

The story also claims that City are “fighting” to keep hold of the young midfielder and are keen to give him assurances about his future role at the club.

Liverpool FC are said to be one of the main Premier League clubs keeping tabs on the midfielder’s situation, with Manchester City and Newcastle United named in the same report as also holding an interest.

The 16-year-old has made two Championship appearances for the Blues in his career so far, and he has represented England at both Under-16 and Under-17 level.

He made his senior debut for Birmingham in the FA Cup back in January of this year, coming on as a substitute in a 1-0 defeat by Plymouth Argyle in the third round to make him the club’s second-youngest debutant.

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC are currently preparing for their Premier League clash away to Southampton on Tuesday night as they look to claim a victory that would move them back to within one point of leaders Manchester City heading into the final round of fixtures this weekend.

The Reds collected their second trophy of the season on Saturday thanks to a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea FC at Wembley in the FA Cup final.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip