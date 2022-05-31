Liverpool FC considered a swoop for Son Heung-min before Tottenham Hotspur managed to usurp Arsenal to finish in fourth place in the Premier League table, according to a report in England.

Website football.london is reporting that the Reds were looking at a potential deal to sign the South Korea international amid the possibility of Sadio Mane’s potential departure this summer.

The same article states that the Merseyside outfit are looking at potential replacements for Mane and Mohamed Salah seeing as the duo have less than 12 months left on their current deals.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC were ready to test Tottenham’s resolve to keep the 29-year-old who will enter his thirties during the summer transfer window.

The media outlet suggest that Tottenham wouldn’t have engaged in discussions with the FA Cup and League Cup winners despite the option to cash in on one of their big names.

Liverpool FC are unlikely to take their interest in Son any further, however, after Tottenham beat Arsenal to the final Champions League qualification spot, according to the report.

The website claim that Spurs manager Antonio Conte has enjoyed a good relationship with Son since the Italian head coach took over the reins of the north London side last year.

Conte would not entertain the sale of Son seeing as the former Chelsea FC boss considers the South Korea international as a key part of his plans, football.london adds.

Son finished as joint top goal-scorer with Salah in the Premier League this season following a return of 23 goals.

