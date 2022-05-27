Gary Neville thinks that Liverpool FC should move to sign Christian Eriksen from Brentford this summer.

The 30-year-old midfielder impressed during his six-month loan spell with Brentford this season, scoring one goal and making four assists in 11 Premier League games for the Bees.

Eriksen made his return to football in the Premier League after having suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020 last summer.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder’s contract is set to expire in the coming weeks and it remains to be seen what the future holds for the Denmark international.

Now, former Manchester United defender Neville has stated his belief that Eriksen could be an excellent signing for the Merseyside outfit this summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his squad.

Speaking in The Overlap Fan Debate, Neville said: “I think Eriksen will get plucked by a big club. He might show loyalty, to be fair, because of what Brentford have done for him.

“I tell you what, if you were any top-six club that were looking at a midfield three and you wanted a player to go in there and play 30 games for you in a squad-type [situation], you’d [take him].

“He could play for Manchester City, he could play for Liverpool, he could play for any of the top six. I’m not saying starting every week, but he could come on. Look at what [Xherdan] Shaqiri was doing at Liverpool for two or three years there.

“If Liverpool are looking for a midfield player to come on for, say, Thiago – who gets injured a little bit – why would you not look at Eriksen?

“Why would you not look to him to come in for two seasons and do a job for you doing that? He’s brilliant. He’s a brilliant pro, he’s a great player, his quality on the ball is unbelievable.

“To be fair, Brentford played out here [at Old Trafford], it was one of the games United won, but some of Eriksen’s passing in that game was out of this world at Old Trafford.

“I just thought of it then, but Liverpool do need midfield players, they do need people with quality to feed them strikers and to be fair, why wouldn’t you [sign Eriksen]? They did that with Shaqiri.”

Eriksen joined Tottenham Hotspur from Ajax back in 2013 and scored 69 goals in 305 games for the north London club.

He left Spurs to sign for Italian side Inter Milan in January 2020, and netted eight goals in 60 games as he helped the club to win the Serie A title in the 2020-21 campaign.

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC star Mohamed Salah has insisted that he will be at the club next season despite question marks about his future.

The Egypt international’s contract with the Reds is set to expire in the summer of 2023 and he is yet to commit to fresh terms at Anfield.

“I am staying next season for sure, that’s clear,” Salah said at a news conference this week.

“I don’t focus on the contract at the moment. It’s about the team. It’s a really important week for us. I want to win the Champions League again. I want to see Hendo with that trophy in his hands again.

“In my mind, I don’t focus on contract at the moment. I don’t want to be selfish.”

