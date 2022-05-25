Rio Ferdinand is backing Manchester City to win a third straight Premier League title ahead of Liverpool FC next season – but says that Jurgen Klopp should be seen as the “Messiah” at Anfield.

The Citizens made it two title triumphs in a row this term as they managed to hold out to claim the trophy despite Liverpool FC pushing them all the way in a thrilling conclusion to the campaign.

Liverpool FC ended up just one point behind Pep Guardiola’s men in the race for the top-flight crown and the Reds still have the chance to make it a treble of trophies this season as they prepare for Saturday’s Champions League final.

Manchester City have already begun their summer recruitment drive by agreeing a deal to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund ahead of the new campaign.

Liverpool FC are also likely to be keen to bolster their squad as they aim to overtake City and wrestle the title back from their rivals – and the Reds have confirmed a deal to sign Fulham teenager Fabio Carvalho this summer.

Former England and Manchester United defender Ferdinand believes that Manchester City will make it three Premier League titles in a row next term under Guardiola.

However, he feels that Klopp deserves immense credit for the incredible impact he has had since taking over at the club back in October 2015.

Asked for a prediction on who will win the title next season, Ferdinand said on his FIVE YouTube channel: “It depends on Man United’s recruitment. Jokes! No, no, no.

“Listen, I said at the beginning of this season that Chelsea would win it after winning the Champions League and what Tuchel had done but they went backwards.

“I’m going to go for City. I think they’ll get the three in a row they’re looking for. I think that will happen.

“But I think what Klopp’s done has been nothing short of remarkable, to come in and change that club around. Where they were is almost like where Man United are at now.

“So if Ten Hag can come in and do like what he [Klopp] did, we’ll be looking at him as a Messiah. So I think it’s only right we do that with Klopp.”

Liverpool FC, who have won the League Cup and FA Cup this season, are preparing to take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris on Saturday night as they look to avenge their 2018 defeat by the Spanish giants.

Looking ahead to the game, Reds boss Klopp said: “It was always tough [against Real]. It’s because, first and foremost, they are a world-class team, a world-class club, and they know how to win football games.

“I think that says it all and they’re not out there to play friendly games, but neither are we and especially not in a final. I think the most we can learn [since 2018] from what we know about both teams, it didn’t happen too much squad-wise, maybe even a little bit more with Real Madrid but still, the core, especially the midfield, is still there.”

He added: “It’s good to have played finals before, definitely. I said it after we won the final against Tottenham: in all the finals that my teams have played before, we played better football but we lost.

“So, we have to learn to win finals and we’ve won a few, not Champions League finals, but a few others. We are more experienced [now] and that’s probably good.”

