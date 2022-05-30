Steven Gerrard names the signing Liverpool FC need to make

Steven Gerrard has urged Liverpool FC to look into signing a new central midfielder in the summer transfer window after their Champions League final heartbreak.

The Reds were beaten 1-0 by Real Madrid in Saturday’s showpiece at the Stade de France, with Vinicius Junior scoring the only goal of the game from close range in the 59th minute.

The result means that Jurgen Klopp’s team missed out on the chance to claim a treble of trophies, having won the League Cup and FA Cup earlier in the year.

Attentions will now inevitably start to turn towards the summer transfer window and the players Liverpool FC could look to bring in to strengthen their squad ahead of the new campaign.

With Reds captain Jordan Henderson set to turn 32 next month and James Milner already 36, former Liverpool FC skipper Gerrard feels that the Merseyside outfit should be looking to strengthen their options in the middle of the park with a goal-scoring midfielder this summer.

Speaking on BT Sport after Saturday night’s defeat in Paris, Gerrard said: “Jordan and James Milner are not getting any younger.

“They’re still top players at this level, of course, and they’ll want to go on and do more.

“But for Liverpool, if you think about the next five, six, seven years, they’re going to need a midfielder, an eight, who can get goals, who can get double figures.

“They are heavily reliant on the front three – or the front five if you include Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

“But you always need one of those midfielders that’s going to get in the box and get you goals.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC boss Klopp remained philosophical after watching his side miss out on claiming the second Champions League trophy of his reign.

Liverpool FC enjoyed 54 per cent of the possession and had nine shots on target in the final but were unable to find a way past the in-form Thibaut Courtois in Paris.

“They scored and we didn’t,” Klopp told his post-match news conference. “That is now easy to say. We could have played better football but Madrid could have played better football but they didn’t and they won anyway.

“Madrid played already a lot of games better, we can now say they played exactly like they have to, fine, that’s how you play a final.

“If we didn’t want the ball then we would have both played in our halves and that is not possible.

“Again, the stats is 50-50 possession so it was not that they never had the ball, absolutely, but apart from the goal they didn’t have a shot on target – that is a good sign for my team. We had nine shots on target, that is really a good number, but the problem is they scored with one shot and we didn’t score with nine. That’s the difference between losing and winning.”

