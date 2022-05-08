‘Not cool’: Jurgen Klopp offers his thoughts on Man City’s Champions League exit

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Manchester City’s Champions League heartbreak at the hands of Real Madrid will have come as a “massive blow” to Pep Guardiola and his players.

The Citizens had one foot in the Champions League final on Wednesday night after building a two-goal aggregate lead over Real Madrid heading into stoppage time of their clash at the Bernabeu.

But two quick-fire goals from Rodrigo in stoppage time sent the game to extra-time, and Karim Benzema ended up netting the eventual winner from the penalty spot to send Real Madrid through.

The result has left City with just the Premier League title to play for this season and Guardiola’s side are preparing to welcome Newcastle United to The Etihad on Sunday afternoon.

Now, Liverpool FC manager Klopp has offered his reaction to Wednesday’s dramatic game, admitting that the defeat would have been painful for Guardiola, but insisting that City will now be focused on their clash with the Magpies.

Asked for his thoughts on the Real Madrid game and speaking before Liverpool FC’s clash with Tottenham, Klopp said: “It was a massive blow. Everybody was ready to switch the television off and then all of a sudden part two started and that was really harsh I can imagine .

“I had nights like this it’s not cool, the next morning is not enjoyable.

“But then there is a moment when you realise you cannot change it anymore and focus on the next thing, and for them that’s Newcastle on Sunday and they will be ready.”

Meanwhile, City boss Guardiola insisted that his side’s exit from the competition at the last four stage should not be branded as a “failure”.

“If people say it’s a failure then I disagree,” Guardiola said. “The people in the squad know how difficult it is, but they accept it. I’m not going to make a debate. In the club the feeling we have is we try to do it again.

“We are sad, of course, because we were close – but not close enough. Madrid deserve it. The players wanted to play the final, but for this club to compete against Real the way we did is a joy.

“I say congratulations to Liverpool and Madrid, they deserve it. Next season we try again and, if it doesn’t work, we try again.”

