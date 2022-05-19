Jurgen Klopp delivers verdict on Liverpool FC’s hopes of winning the title on Sunday

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool FC’s hopes of winning the Premier League title on Sunday remain slim despite their comeback win over Southampton on Tuesday night.

The Reds came from a goal down to claim a 2-1 victory at St Mary’s to take the Premier League title race down to the final day of the season.

Joel Matip netted the all-important winner for the Reds in the 67th minute against the Saints after Takumi Minamino had equalised for Jurgen Klopp’s men in the first half.

Liverpool FC now sit one point behind leaders Manchester City heading into the final games of the season on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds would be crowned champions if Manchester City drop points at home to Aston Villa and Liverpool FC beat Wolves at Anfield.

Despite being in with a chance of winning a second Premier League title, Klopp has conceded that it’s still unlikely that his side will be crowned champions.

Speaking after his side’s victory against Southampton on Tuesday night, Klopp said: “We never gave up and we’ll give it a try.

“It’s our home game, last home game of season. The atmosphere will be outstanding. We’ll try to use it. We have to do our job. Football is a tricky game sometimes. We’ll see but you have to focus on yourselves.

“Of course it is unlikely because City play at home against Aston Villa, who play only on Thursday. It will be tough against Burnley, they fight for survival.

“But it is football. I think the time when City became champion [in 2019] it was because of 11 millimetres. If someone wants us to be champion then we have to win first and Aston Villa need to get a point at City.

“We have to first win our game. It is not like we are talking about Wolves like they are not there.

“If I was in the other situation, then I don’t feel like I am champion already. From my point of view, in second, you are thinking that of course City will win that game. But it is football.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher reserved special praise for Roberto Firmino following his performance against Southampton on Tuesday night.

The Brazilian attacker played 83 minutes of the game at St Mary’s and helped to inspire the comeback win on the south coast.

“I thought he was brilliant,” Carragher said of Firmino after the game. “He came on at the weekend in the cup final and he wasn’t great, actually, in that. You can understand these players not being up to speed sometimes.

“But in the first 10 to 15 minutes tonight when Liverpool weren’t at their best, he and Harvey Elliott were brilliant.”