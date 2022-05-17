Jurgen Klopp replies when asked if Liverpool FC want to sign Kylian Mbappe

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool FC are unlikely to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer despite the Reds being interested in the France star.

Mbappe look set to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer when his contract with the French club comes to an end, and a host of Europe’s top clubs are thought to be interested in securing his signature.

Liverpool FC have been credited with an interest in signing the 23-year-old in the past, with Real Madrid having been strongly linked with the player in recent weeks.

Reds boss Klopp has now admitted that he is a keen admirer of the attacking midfielder, but he says that Liverpool FC are not likely to sign him this summer due to the size of the fees involved.

Asked directly about Mbappe on Monday, Klopp said: “Of course we are interested in Kylian Mbappe, we are not blind!

“Nothing to say about [contact with the player], but between Kylian and Liverpool, it is all set, it is all fine. We like him – if you don’t like him then you have to question yourself!

“But no, we can not be part of these battles. There must be other clubs involved, but that is fine. He is still a great player.”

Mbappe has been in excellent form this season, scoring 25 goals and making 17 assists for the French club to help them win the Ligue 1 title. He also scored six goals and made four assists in the Champions League for PSG this term.

The forward has also been in great form for his country, with Mbappe having netted five times and made two assists in six World Cup qualifiers in recent months.

Mbappe fuelled the speculation linking him with a possible transfer to Anfield back two years ago, when he admitted that he had been impressed by the Reds’ Premier League title push.

Speaking in May 2020, Mbappe said: “This season, Liverpool have been a machine in the Premier League. They have made winning look easy but the truth is that it is never easy.

“Performances like they have been having don’t just happen. To be as ruthless as they have been would come from lots of hard work in training and from having a very good manager.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC are preparing for their final Premier League game of the season, a home clash against Wolves on Sunday.

