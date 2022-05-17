Garth Crooks has heaped yet more praise on Luis Diaz following his excellent start to life at Liverpool FC, tipping the Colombian to become a “star” at Anfield.

The attacking midfielder has been in superb form since joining the Reds from FC Porto in the January transfer window and he has seamlessly slotted into Jurgen Klopp’s team.

The 25-year-old has already scored four goals and made three assists in 12 Premier League games this season and he has also notched up 12 appearances in the cup competitions for the Merseyside outfit.

Diaz started Saturday’s FA Cup final triumph over Chelsea FC at Wembley, with the Colombia international playing for 98 minutes before being replaced by Roberto Firmino in extra-time, ahead of the Reds’ victory in the penalty shootout.

Former Tottenham star Crooks has now lavished praise on Diaz following his brilliant start to life at Anfield as he picked him in his latest team of the week.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said of Diaz: “What a find this player is.

“He was good when he played for Porto but I think he is really going to be a star at Liverpool.

“On another occasion he could have had a couple of goals but his tireless running both on and off the ball was a threat to Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

“The only reason Jurgen Klopp brought the Colombia winger off after 98 minutes was because of fatigue. The player was spent and yet he still didn’t want to come off the Wembley pitch.

“As for Chelsea, this was a different side to the one I saw take Leeds apart at Elland Road on Wednesday night, but then again they weren’t playing the Champions League finalists.”

Diaz has scored a combined 25 goals and made eight assists for both FC Porto and Liverpool FC this season.

He will be hoping to be involved when the Reds turn their attentions back to Premier League affairs and their trip to face Southampton on Tuesday night.

Liverpool FC are still in with a chance of securing a remarkable quadruple of trophies this season, with the Reds having already picked up the League Cup and FA Cup this term.

They can move to within a point of Premier League leaders Manchester City with victory at Southampton on Tuesday night, and they are set to face Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris on 28 May.

