Liverpool FC may have been given a boost in their pursuit of Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni after reports in Spain claimed that Real Madrid will not be looking to sign the France international this summer.

Spanish newspaper Marca, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the La Liga side are unlikely to make a move for the 22-year-old this summer despite their long-standing interest in the highly-rated midfielder.

The story claims that Real Madrid are satisfied with their current midfield options and therefore a move for Tchouameni this summer does not currently look like a realistic possibility.

And that means that Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC could be free to make a move to land the midfielder this summer, with Marca claiming that both of the English clubs have “inquired” about Tchouameni’s future and are “looking for a quick decision”.

The article in Metro also cites a recent report from French outlet Telefoot, claiming that Liverpool FC are now considered to be the “frontrunners” for Tchouameni’s signature.

Tchouameni, who is of Cameroonian descent but was born in Rouen, France, has been earning rave reviews for his performances for Monaco lately, with the midfielder having scored three goals and made one assist in 33 Ligue 1 games this term.

The midfielder, who began his career at Bordeaux before joining AS Monaco in January 2020, has notched up 45 appearances in all competitions for his club this term and made his senior international debut for France back in September.

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC, who travel to play Aston Villa away from home on Tuesday night in the Premier League, will take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris on Saturday 28 May.

