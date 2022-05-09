Liverpool FC should look to sign Declan Rice to replace Jordan Henderson in Jurgen Klopp’s team, according to former Reds midfielder Danny Murphy.

The England international has been linked with Chelsea FC and Manchester United consistently over the past season or so after Rice impressed in England’s run to the European championship final last summer.

Henderson has struggled with injuries and has been alternated with Naby Keita in Klopp’s team in the 2021-22 Premier League season despite the 31-year-old still being a key player for the Merseyside outfit.

The former Sunderland midfielder stepped into the void left by Reds legend Steven Gerrard in 2015 and Henderson has lifted the Premier League, the Champions League, Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup trophies as Liverpool FC skipper.

However, Murphy believes the Reds need to start planning for life after Henderson and Rice would be the perfect candidate to replace the long-serving Liverpool FC captain.

“Declan Rice for me, 100 per cent,” Murphy told Anfield Watch when asked about potential signings at Anfield, as quoted by Metro.

“I think if you’re looking for a Jordan Henderson replacement, then you need somebody who could be there for the next ten years.

“Rice is a super athlete; he can get box-to-box like Henderson and he leads others around him.

“He doesn’t have to play the holding role, but he could if Fabinho got injured, and I think he could become a great number eight in a better side.

“He’ll be able to get forward more and score goals which he has shown at times.

“I know he’ll be really expensive, and Liverpool won’t pay that sort of money, but if you’re asking me from a fan’s mindset and a pundit mindset, then if Liverpool were to only sign Declan Rice it would be a phenomenal signing.

“But as I say I think it would be unlikely.”

Rice has scored one goal and has made four assists in 33 games in the Premier League this term, while the England international also netted three times in West Ham’s run to the Europa League semi-finals.

The former Republic of Ireland international has netted 10 times in 192 games in all competitions for the Hammers in his fledgling career so far.

Liverpool FC will take on Aston Villa in the Premier League on Tuesday in their quest to win a second Premier League title.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip