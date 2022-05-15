Liverpool FC set to announce 19-year-old signing this week – report

Liverpool FC are preparing to announce Fulham teenager Fabio Carvalho as their latest summer signing this week, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that the Reds are on the brink of finalising a deal for the Fulham prospect after months of speculation linking the 19-year-old with a move to the Champions League finalists.

The same article states that Liverpool FC reached an agreement with Fulham a couple of months ago but the two clubs have been waiting for the completion of the Premier League and Championship campaigns to announce the deal.

According to the same story, the 19-time English champions have agreed to pay £5m up front and a further £2.7m add ons for the Portugal-born winger ahead of the 2022 summer transfer window.

Football Insider reveal that Carvalho is set to put pen to paper on a five-year deal with Liverpool FC to significantly increase his weekly wage after an impressive season in England’s second tier league.

Liverpool FC looked to have signed Carvalho in an £8.4m deal in the January transfer window but the Reds were unable to get a deal over the link for the England Under-21 international due to an issue with paperwork on deadline day.

The 19-year-old is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Carvalho scored 10 times and made eight assists in 36 games in the Championship this term.

Liverpool FC have already agreed deals to sign Celtic defender Ben Doak and Derry City winger Trent Kone-Doherty ahead of the summer transfer window.

