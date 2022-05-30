Liverpool FC should think about a potential offer for Chelsea FC midfielder N’Golo Kante, according to Rio Ferdinand.

Kante’s future has been a source of speculation over the past couple of weeks seeing as the Chelsea FC midfielder’s future at Stamford Bridge looks uncertain after six years in the English capital.

The Guardian reported earlier this week that the Red Devils are looking at the France international as a potential candidate to improve Erik ten Hag’s midfield ahead of the 2021-22 season.

It’s widely been reported that Kante has 12 months left to run on his current deal at Chelsea FC but the French midfielder’s injury problems are a cause for concern at the south west London side.

However, the Blues could be reluctant to sell the two-time Premier League winner seeing as Kante has played a key part in Chelsea FC’s success since his arrival at Stamford Bridge in 2016.

Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel hasn’t been able to rely upon Kante in the past season due to the 31-year-old’s persistent fitness problems, which would be a potential issue for any suitor this summer.

The Blues are also thought to be considering the sale of Jorginho this summer seeing as the Italy international is being targeted by Serie A giants Juventus, according to the report.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand reckons Liverpool FC’s midfield is missing a player like Kante.

“That’s where they need a Kante,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

“A fit Kante and he’s given the licence to get on and jump out of a defensive block, he’s the one player who could cause them problems.”

Kante has scored 13 times in 260 games in all competitions over the past six seasons at Chelsea FC, winning the Premier League title, the FA Cup, the Champions League, the Europa League, the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa Club World Cup.

However, he was restricted to just 21 starts in the Premier League for Chelsea FC this season due to a string of injury issues.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip