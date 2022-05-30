Liverpool FC have made contact with Ousmane Dembele about a potential move to Anfield from FC Barcelona this summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Reds are interested in a swoop to sign the French forward from the Catalan side on a free transfer in the summer window.

The same article states that Liverpool FC are looking at the 25-year-old as a potential candidate to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s attack seeing as Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane could depart the Anfield outfit this summer.

According to the same story, the Champions League runners-up could have voids to fill in their squad this summer so Liverpool FC are exploring the possibility of signing Dembele on a free transfer.

Sport reveal that FC Barcelona are becoming less and less confident that they’ll be able to convince Dembele to sign a new long-term deal with the Spanish giants ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The Spanish media outlet explain that Paris Saint-Germain are also being linked with Dembele and the France international has a close friendship with Kylian Mbappe.

Dembele scored one goal and made 13 assists in 21 games in La Liga last season.

The 25-year-old has struggled with fitness and form during his five seasons at FC Barcelona after Dembele completed a £140m move to the Spanish side from Dortmund in 2017.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville couldn’t hide his delight after Liverpool FC lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid.

Posting on Twitter after the game on Saturday night in Paris, Neville wrote: “It’s really normal to be happy tonight if you’re a united fan! I’m [email protected]@@@@g ecstatic!”

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip