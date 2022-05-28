Ian Rush predicts Liverpool FC v Real Madrid in Champions League final

Ian Rush is confident that Liverpool FC have what it takes to beat Real Madrid in Saturday’s Champions League final in Paris.

The Reds are aiming to secure their seventh European Cup as they prepare to line up against the Spanish giants, who are looking to lift the trophy for the 14th time.

The two sides last met in last season’s quarter-finals, with Real Madrid progressing through to the semis thanks to a 3-1 aggregate win over the Premier League outfit.

Liverpool FC and Real Madrid have met in two European finals before, the most recent of which coming in 2018, when the Spanish side won 3-1 to claim their 13th triumph in the competition.

Bob Paisley’s Liverpool FC side beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the 1981 European Cup final at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Alan Kennedy scoring the only goal of the game late on.

Liverpool FC will be keen to bounce back from the disappointment of missing out on the Premier League title last weekend as they bid to claim victory and end the season on a high.

And Reds legend Rush believes that Liverpool FC have what it takes to beat Carlo Ancelotti’s side and claim their seventh European cup on Saturday night in Paris.

Speaking to gambling.com, Rush said: “Liverpool need to shut down Madrid’s service to [Karim] Benzema, who is set for a fascinating battle with Virgil van Dijk. Real have a few avenues they look to go down to get Benzema within striking distance of the goal, and Luka Modric is their primary creator.

“But Madrid have other creators in their side so it’s important for Liverpool not to focus too much on the little Croatian, or they could leave themselves exposed elsewhere. If the Reds can limit the supply to Benzema and simultaneously play their own attacking game, then I think they’ll win the game.

“They’ll have to take their chances when they come though, because Thibaut Courtois is a top quality goalkeeper who has bags of experience, and he’s no stranger to Liverpool given his past with Chelsea.

“The same applies to Madrid, though, because Alisson Becker has been fantastic this season – there’s no one I’d prefer to have in goal in a one-on-one situation.

“Will Liverpool win a seventh European Cup? I always expect Liverpool to win, no matter who they’re playing, and Saturday will be no different.”

Real Madrid have four wins to Liverpool FC’s three in the sides’ eight meetings, all in the European Cup. Real Madrid have scored 10 goals in those games, two more than their English opponents.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, have been in good form in Europe on the road lately, winning 12 of their last 15 Champions League games away from Anfield.

