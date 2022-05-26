Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Liverpool FC v Real Madrid

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to beat Real Madrid 3-1 in Saturday night’s Champions League final showdown in Paris.

The Reds head into the game on the back of the disappointment of being just pipped to the Premier League title by Manchester City on Sunday, with Pep Guardiola’s men having finished a single point ahead of the Merseyside outfit in the table.

Liverpool FC will now dust themselves down as they look to claim victory over Real Madrid in Paris this weekend to make it a treble of trophies this season, with the Reds having already lifted the League Cup and FA Cup this term.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are taking on Carlo Ancelotti’s side four years after they lost to the Spanish outfit 3-1 in the 2018 final – and the Merseyside outfit are looking to add a seventh European cup to their trophy cabinet.

Real Madrid – who are aiming to win a 14th European cup – head into the game after having secured La Liga glory, finishing 13 points above second-placed Barcelona in the Spanish league table.

The La Liga giants produced one of the most remarkable turnarounds in Champions League history in the semi-finals, when they came from two goals down to beat Manchester City and book their spot in the showpiece.

However, former Liverpool FC and England star Owen feels that Klopp’s side will simply have too much for the Spanish team on Saturday night, and he is backing the Reds to avenge their 2018 defeat with a victory in the French capital.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “For Liverpool, it wasn’t quite enough to win the league on Sunday.

“A cup treble would still be a brilliant season for the club. The only worry entering this game is the injury doubts in midfield, if Klopp can get most of the first 11 fully fit, I really fancy Liverpool’s chances.

“Real have done brilliantly to reach this final, but I’m not sure they should have got this far. They’ve produced some improbable comebacks at the Bernabeu, I don’t think they will be able to do likewise in a neutral ground.

“I think Liverpool will have too much energy, pace and quality for this Real side. I’ll never write Real off, but I think Liverpool will score a few against what can be a suspect defence. 3-1 is my prediction.”

