Paul Merson reveals his prediction for Liverpool FC v Real Madrid in Champions League final

Paul Merson is backing Liverpool FC to beat Real Madrid 2-1 in Saturday night’s Champions League final showdown in Paris.

The Reds are looking to gain revenge for their defeat by the Spanish side in the 2018 final, with Jurgen Klopp’s men on the hunt for their third major trophy this season.

Liverpool FC missed out on the Premier League title last weekend after Manchester City’s comeback victory over Aston Villa secured back to back titles for Pep Guardiola’s men.

The Merseyside outfit are now preparing to take on a Real Madrid side who knocked out both Chelsea FC and City en route to reaching the final in the French capital.

Real Madrid have not lifted the Champions League trophy since their victory over Liverpool FC in the final back in 2018 and they are aiming to win their 14th European cup.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, are vying to secure their seventh European cup triumph as they look to end the season with another trophy.

Real Madrid have never lost a Champions League final, and this is the Spanish side’s eighth appearance in the fixture – a new record, surpassing the seven of AC Milan and Juventus.

Despite Real Madrid’s European pedigree in recent years, former Arsenal and England star Merson is tipping Liverpool FC to emerge victorious in Paris on Saturday night.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “Keeping in mind all the comebacks Real Madrid have pulled off in Europe this season, this is probably a bold call but the team that scores first will win this game.

“In terms of game management, [Carlo] Ancelotti’s side have a lot of experience in the competition and could use every trick in the book to emerge victorious.”

He continued: “Predicting a game like this is incredibly hard, but I’m going for a 2-1 Liverpool win.

“They’ve had a tough few weeks, but if all their players are fully fit, I think they have what it takes to get the job done.

“Klopp and co missed out on the Premier League title by a point, but it’ll be an unbelievable feat if they finish the season with the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup and the Champions League.”

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is the first coach to lead a team in five Champions League finals and is seeking a record-breaking fourth European cup victory.

Ancelotti has faced Klopp nine times as a coach, winning four, losing two and drawing three. His Real Madrid side ousted Klopp’s Borussia Dortmund in the 2013-14 Champions League quarter-finals on their way to lifting the trophy.

