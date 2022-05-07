Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Liverpool FC v Tottenham

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to once again move to the top of the Premier League table with a 3-1 win away to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday night.

The Reds head into the game fresh from having secured their place in the Champions League final against Real Madrid after their 3-2 away win to Villarreal in midweek.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are still on course to claim an historic quadruple of trophies this season, and the Merseyside outfit currently find themselves in second place in the table and a point behind Manchester City with four games left to play.

Liverpool FC will move top of the Premier League if they avoid defeat against Spurs, with Manchester City set to host Newcastle United at The Etihad on Sunday afternoon.

Tottenham have been something of a mixed bag this season, but their run of three wins from their last five in the Premier League has left them fifth in the table and two points behind north London rivals Arsenal heading into this clash.

However, former England and Liverpool FC star Owen is backing Liverpool FC to continue their remarkable form and claim a 3-1 home win against Spurs to reclaim top spot in the Premier League and put the pressure back on Manchester City.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “I’m running out of superlatives for this Liverpool side, the wins just keep coming.

“It wasn’t an emphatic performance, but the win last week at Newcastle was huge. That comeback win in Spain on Tuesday is bound to mean they enter this in great spirit. Luis Diaz changed the game against Villarreal, and I’d expect to see him from the start here.

“This one is huge for Spurs. Considering Arsenal’s recent form, I don’t think Spurs can afford to lose this game. Son [Heung-min] has been in brilliant form, and he’s in the running for the golden boot.

“However, I can’t not pick Liverpool. No side in Europe is in better form than them and they just don’t look like losing, particularly at Anfield. 3-1.”

Liverpool FC will take on Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday 14 May, before their crunch showdown with Real Madrid in the Champions League showpiece on Saturday 28 May.

Tottenham, meanwhile, face a epic clash with Arsenal at home on Thursday next week, a game which could end up being pivotal in the race for Champions League qualification for next season.

