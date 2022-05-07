‘A chance of an upset’: Dimitar Berbatov predicts Liverpool FC v Tottenham

Dimitar Berbatov is tipping Tottenham Hotspur to do Manchester City a favour on Saturday night by holding Liverpool FC to a thrilling draw at Anfield.

The Reds have the opportunity to move to the top of the Premier League for little under 24 hours at the least if the Merseyside outfit can beat Antonio Conte’s side in Saturday’s late game.

Liverpool FC secured their place in their third Champions League final in five years on Tuesday night thanks to a 3-2 victory over Villarreal in the second leg of their last-four tie.

The Merseyside outfit have won 21 of their last 25 games in all competitions to put Klopp’s side in the incredible position of potentially completing an unprecedented quadruple this season.

Spurs, on the other hand, are pushing Arsenal for the final Champions League qualification spot and Conte’s side will start the weekend in fifth position and two points behind Arsenal.

The Lilywhites were 3-1 winners against Leicester City last weekend to keep the pressure on their bitter rivals ahead of the north London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday night next week.

Former Tottenham striker Berbatov is backing Spurs to secure a point in a thrilling draw with Liverpool FC at Anfield in Saturday’s late kick-off.

“Oh my God. If someone can help City, it’s Spurs,” Berbatov told Metro.

“Conte’s side are chasing top four and they have to get the points. Liverpool also have two cup finals coming up, that will be on their minds, they will be thinking about what is the priority for them. There’s a chance of an upset here.”

Spurs held 10-man Liverpool FC to a 2-2 draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the reverse fixture back in December to prompt a temporary decline in the Reds’ form.

Liverpool FC will travel to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Tuesday night before they take on Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final next weekend.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will face off with top-four rivals Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday night.

