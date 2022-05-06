Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Liverpool FC v Tottenham

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to reclaim top spot in the Premier League with a 2-1 home victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday night.

The Reds continued their incredible form on Tuesday night when they came from two goals down to claim a 3-2 victory at Villarreal and book their place in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Liverpool FC have an enviable recent record against Spurs, with the Reds having lost only one of their last 18 Premier League games against the north London side.

Spurs managed to earn a point in a 2-2 draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when the two sides last met in the league back in December.

Much of Liverpool FC’s recent success is down to their home form, with the Reds having won their last 12 Premier League games at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp’s side are also unbeaten in 21 home league games.

Tottenham are pushing for a top-four finish and currently find themselves two points behind fourth-placed Arsenal heading into this weekend’s round of games.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson feels that the Reds will have too much for Antonio Conte’s side on Saturday and he is backing the home team to take all three points and moved back into top spot in the table with a narrow victory.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “It’s been another great week for Liverpool.

“I was commentating on their Champions League tie against Villarreal and the Reds were all over the place in the first half, but I said at half-time that I thought they would be fine because it had been a superhuman effort by the Spanish side. They were never going to be able to keep that up.

“Now the Reds have two more cup finals to look forward this season, and I think they will see off Tottenham too, to maintain their challenge.

“An evening kick-off under the Anfield lights will help boost the atmosphere, but the main reason I am backing Jurgen Klopp’s side here is more down to the fact Spurs are so unconvincing on the road.

“Antonio Conte’s side got that brilliant win over Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in February, of course, but the frustrating thing for Conte is that they have not played like that often enough.

“This is another big game so I think Spurs will be up for this one too, and cause the Liverpool defence some problems, but not as many as Mohamed Salah and company will cause them at the other end.”

Liverpool FC will travel to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

