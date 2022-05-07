Paul Merson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Tottenham

Paul Merson is tipping Liverpool FC to edge to a narrow 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Saturday night.

The Reds have the opportunity to hoist themselves to the top of the Premier League table on Saturday if Jurgen Klopp’s side can continue their winning run when Spurs make the long trip to Anfield.

Liverpool FC set up a Champions League final rematch with Real Madrid in midweek after the Reds came from 2-0 down to beat Villarreal 3-2 in a dramatic second leg of their semi-final clash.

The Merseyside outfit have won their last three Premier League games since a 2-2 draw with Manchester City last month to keep the pressure on the defending champions.

Liverpool FC drew 2-2 with Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in December, with Andy Robertson having been sent off in the second half of the stalemate.

Tottenham are in fifth position and pushing Arsenal for the final Champions League spot after Antonio Conte’s side were 3-1 winners against Leicester last weekend.

Spurs have won four of their last six Premier League games but the Lilywhites still trail Arsenal by two points in the race to secure a top-four finish.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson is backing Liverpool FC to beat Spurs and move to the top of the Premier League table for less than 24 hours on Saturday night.

“I think the way Liverpool play suits Tottenham as Antonio Conte wants teams to come at them,” Merson told Sportskeeda. “That said, they struggle stylistically against teams that sit back, so this is a really tricky test for Liverpool.

“Spurs have done the double over Manchester City in the Premier League this season.

“They could produce another telling moment in the title race by upsetting the Reds at Anfield, but I think Liverpool will just edge this one.

“It wouldn’t shock me to see Spurs get a positive result because of the way they play and their position in the Premier League top four race.

“However, my money is on Liverpool as things stand. Jurgen Klopp’s side were atrocious in the first-half against Villarreal and if that happens against Spurs, they are out of the Premier League title race.”

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Aston Villa on Tuesday night before the Reds face Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final next weekend.

