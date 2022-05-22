Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Wolves

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to secure a straightforward win against Wolves at Anfield on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday.

The Reds were 2-1 winners against Southampton at St Mary’s on Tuesday night to move to within a point of Premier League leaders Manchester City ahead of the final round of fixtures.

Goals from Takumi Minamino and Joel Matip helped to overturn a 1-0 deficit on the south coast after Nathan Redmond’s deflected strike gave the home side an early lead.

Liverpool FC still have a slim chance of completing an unprecedented quadruple this season after Manchester City dropped points in a 2-2 draw with West Ham United last weekend.

Former Liverpool FC captain Steven Gerrard will take his Aston Villa side to The Etihad on the final day of the season and if the Birmingham side can deny Manchester City a win and Liverpool FC beat Wolves, Klopp’s men will win their second Premier League title.

Wolves are winless in their last six Premier League games and the Midlands club don’t have a great record at Anfield.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is predicting that Liverpool FC will secure a 2-0 win over Wolves on Sunday evening.

“Liverpool’s win at Southampton on Tuesday was such an impressive result after Jurgen Klopp made nine changes from the side that won the FA Cup on Saturday,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“It was the performance that really stood out for me, because after going a goal behind early on, Liverpool just got better and better. They were completely on top by the end.

“The big guns will be back for Liverpool for this game and I just cannot see Wolves being a threat. They seemed to sign off for the season a few weeks back.

“A win won’t be enough for the Reds to win the title unless Manchester City drop points against Aston Villa, but I don’t think the mood will be low at Anfield if they miss out – in fact, there is no chance of that happening.

“No-one expects them to win the title, and they will get a brilliant reception on their lap of honour for winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. The main thing though is the send off they will get before the Champions League final in Paris the following weekend – everyone knows that is the chance to end a brilliant season on a massive high.”

Divock Origi scored an added-time winner at Molineux Stadium back in December to help Liverpool FC secure a narrow 1-0 win over Wolves.

The Reds will face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday 28 May.

