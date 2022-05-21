Paul Merson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Wolves

Paul Merson is backing Liverpool FC to beat Wolves by a comfortable margin in their final Premier League game of the season at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds came from behind to secure a 2-1 win against Southampton on Tuesday night thanks to goals from Takumi Minamino and Joel Matip on the south coast.

Liverpool FC will start the final round of Premier League fixtures just a point behind Manchester City in what promises to be a tense afternoon for Reds supporters.

The Merseyside outfit have won 15 of their last 17 games in the Premier League, dropping points in stalemates with title rivals Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Wolves will be looking to secure an eighth-placed finish ahead of Leicester City but the West Midlands club won’t be able to overhaul West Ham, who occupy the Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson is tipping Liverpool FC to ease to a 3-0 win against Wolves at Anfield in their final Premier League game of the 2021-22 season.

“You don’t come this far in a Premier League title race only to falter at the final hurdle, so I think Liverpool will win this one comfortably,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“I was shocked with the number of changes they made against Southampton, but the players Jurgen Klopp put out gave it everything they had to get all three points.”

Merson added: “Liverpool should be able to win this one even without the services of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, who were both withdrawn prematurely in the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

“Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate were outstanding against Southampton and in attack, they are spoilt for choice with Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino all available for selection.”

Liverpool FC were 1-0 winners at Wolves back in December thanks to Divock Origi’s last-gasp winner for the 19-time English champions at Molineux Stadium.

The Reds will face Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris on Saturday 28 May as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to win the competition for the second time under the German head coach.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip