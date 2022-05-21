Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Liverpool FC v Wolves

Michael Owen is tipping Liverpool FC to claim a 3-0 home victory over Wolves in their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday.

Liverpool FC head into the game looking to claim a victory and hoping that Manchester City will drop points in their home clash with Aston Villa on the same day – a scenario which would hand them the Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are just a point behind Manchester City heading into the final round of fixtures this weekend as the Reds look to wrestle the Premier League trophy back from the Citizens.

The Reds have a good recent record against Sunday’s visitors, having won all of the last 10 meetings between the two clubs in the Premier League and keeping eight clean sheets in those games.

Liverpool FC have been in superb form since the turn of the year, and they are the only club in the top five European leagues not to have lost a league game since the start of 2022.

Wolves, meanwhile, head into Sunday’s game on the back of a six-game winless run in the Premier League as they look to end the season on a positive note.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Owen is backing the Reds to claim a comfortable home victory over Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “I’m so impressed with the mentality Liverpool have shown in recent weeks.

“Klopp calls them ‘mentality monsters’ and they’ve shown that over the last week, winning the Cup and taking the title race to the final day. All they can do is win their game and see what happens at the Etihad.

“Wolves are another side who are finishing the season poorly. They had a really strong run over the Christmas months, but the form since then hasn’t been great.

“I’ve got to pick Liverpool in this one. I think there’s no chance they don’t get the win and put some pressure on City. 3-0.”

Liverpool FC are back in action next Saturday when they take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris.

