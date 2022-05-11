Jurgen Klopp reacts to Man City deal to sign Erling Haaland

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Manchester City’s deal for Erling Haaland is “unfortunately a really good signing” for the Citizens.

City confirmed that they had reached an agreement in principle to sign Haaland from Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday following months of speculation about the Norway international’s future.

The highly-rated attacker is now set to link up with the Premier League side in the summer ahead of next season and ends the speculation about his future, with the forward having been linked with a host of Europe’s top clubs.

Now, Liverpool FC boss Klopp has conceded that the arrival of Haaland will significantly strengthen Pep Guardiola’s team for next season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Klopp said of Haaland: “Good player, good player. City was never and will never be a team that wins games because of one player, because of the way they play.

“I think Erling will realise that all of a sudden he will score a lot of goals at the second post, where he just puts a foot on it, so he will love that.

“In other situations he’s a real beast. He was now injured a couple of times at Dortmund, but when he’s fit he’s a real beast. Unfortunately [it’s] a really good signing.”

The 21-year-old forward has been in sensational form for Dortmund over the past few seasons, and he has scored 28 goals and made seven assists in all competitions for the Bundesliga side this term.

Meanwhile, former Manchester City defender Micah Richards feels that the Citizens’ deal for Haaland sends a strong message to all of the club’s rivals.

“What a player,” Richards told BBC Radio 5 Live. “What a signing Erling Haaland is.

“What a statement to the rest of the teams around. It is the perfect fit. Maybe in terms of style of play he may find it difficult dropping into little positions.

“His link-up play isn’t the best but he can do it. But I don’t think apart from Harry Kane right now there is a better fit. Now they have got a Plan B. Right now for a young player, Manchester City is a great destination for him.”

Manchester City are back in Premier League action Sunday afternoon when they travel to take on West Ham United. Liverpool FC, meanwhile, will play Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final on Saturday before facing Southampton away in the Premier League next Tuesday night.

