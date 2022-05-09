Manchester City are considering a surprise move to sign Paul Pogba on a free transfer from Manchester United in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Guardian is reporting that the Premier League leaders are weighing up a shock swoop for the much-maligned France international at the end of the 2021-22 season when Pogba’s contract at their bitter rivals Manchester United is set to expire.

The same article claims that Pogba would be open to a divisive move to Manchester City when the World Cup winner becomes a free agent in a number of weeks despite his two spells at their derby rivals.

According to the same story, the 29-year-old would be excited about the prospect of working with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola following his stints under Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford.

The Guardian explain that Pogba would likely have to accept lower wages than he is currently on at Manchester United but the Citizens would be prepared to offer the central midfielder a four-year deal with the option of an additional year.

The newspaper report points out that Manchester City can’t make an official move for Pogba until the end of the campaign when his contract runs out.

Pogba has won the League Cup and the Europa League since his £89m move back to Manchester United from Juventus in 2016.

The French midfielder has netted 39 goals in 226 games in all competitions for the Old Trafford side, who were thrashed 4-0 by Brighton and Hove Albion in their penultimate game of the season on Saturday.

