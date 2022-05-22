Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Man City v Aston Villa

Michael Owen is tipping Manchester City to retain their Premier League title with a 3-1 home win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Citizens head into the final round of fixtures a single point clear of Liverpool FC at the top of the table and knowing that a win would secure the trophy for the second season running.

Liverpool FC will be hoping for Manchester City to slip up and for the Reds to win their home game against Wolves on Sunday as they bid to catch Pep Guardiola’s men and claim the title at the final hurdle.

Manchester City have a good recent record against Aston Villa, with the Citizens having won nine of their last 10 Premier League games against Sunday’s visitors.

Aston Villa are winless in their last 16 meetings with Manchester City heading into Sunday’s showdown at The Etihad.

Guardiola’s side also have a great record heading into the final weekend of the season, with Manchester City having lost just one of their last 27 Premier League games as they look to seal their fourth league crown under the Spanish head coach.

Former England and Liverpool FC star Owen is tipping the home side to claim a comfortable home victory and secure the title on Sunday afternoon in front of their home fans.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “City could have wrapped the title up last week against West Ham, but I don’t think they will be left to regret [Riyad] Mahrez’s missed penalty.

“City are usually so strong at home, and with the likes of De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva in such good form, I can’t see them not winning.

“Villa have a lot of quality in attacking areas and should cause City a few problems here. I worry about them at the back, I can see City scoring a few.

“I don’t see City slipping up here. They hardly ever drop points at home, I think they’ll win this by a few goals.”

Manchester City have a good recent record on the final days of the season, with the Citizens having won all five of their last games of the campaign under Guardiola.

