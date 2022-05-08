‘One to keep an eye on’: Paul Merson predicts Man City v Newcastle

Paul Merson is tipping Manchester City to edge to a narrow win against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon despite admitting that this fixture is “one to keep an eye on” after their Champions League exit last week.

The Citizens could end the season with a trophy unless Pep Guardiola’s side are able to get over the line in the Premier League title race following their 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Manchester City squandered a 5-3 aggregate lead and 1-0 advantage on the night to lose 3-1 to the Spanish giants in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final to end Guardiola’s hopes of securing European glory this term.

The Eastlands outfit lost to Liverpool FC in the FA Cup semi-final last month to leave the defending Premier League champions now just fighting with Jurgen Klopp’s men for the top-flight crown.

Manchester City have won six of their last eight Premier League games, only dropping points in a stalemates with Crystal Palace and Liverpool FC.

Newcastle had their four-game winning run ended by Liverpool FC last weekend after the Reds secured a 1-0 victory over Eddie Howe’s men thanks to Naby Keita’s first-half goal.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson is backing Manchester City to secure a 2-0 win over the Magpies at The Etihad on Sunday – but conceded there is a small chance of an upset if the Citizens suffer a Champions League hangover.

“Newcastle are a good team, but Manchester City will still win because they are the better team overall,” Merson told Sportskeeda. “That said, this is definitely one to keep an eye on as I’m not sure how much the UCL loss will affect them.”

Manchester City – who were knocked out of the League Cup by West Ham United back in October – will travel to Wolves in the Premier League on Wednesday night, with Liverpool FC taking on Aston Villa the next before.

