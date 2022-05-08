Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Man City v Newcastle United

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to continue their march towards the defence of their Premier League title with a 3-0 home victory over Newcastle United on Sunday.

The Citizens have been licking their wounds after the bitter disappointment of their Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

Pep Guardiola’s side seemed destined to reach the Champions League final after building a two-goal aggregate lead over Real Madrid heading into stoppage time at the Bernabeu.

But the hosts netted twice in two minutes to force the tie to extra-time, where Karim Benzema netted the deciding goal from the penalty spot.

Manchester City have been left with just the Premier League title to play for this season after having been dumped out of the FA Cup by Liverpool FC and seeing their League Cup campaign ended by West Ham United back in October.

The Citizens know that if they win their remaining four games, they will be crowned champions once again and they are now preparing to take on a Newcastle United side who lost 1-0 at home to Liverpool FC last weekend.

Guardiola’s side have an impressive record against the Magpies, with City having lost just one of their last 28 league games against Newcastle.

And former Liverpool FC and Republic of Ireland star Lawrenson believes that the home side will have no problems against Eddie Howe’s men on Sunday afternoon.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “There will be an absolutely cracking atmosphere at Etihad Stadium for this game.

“There is no way the City fans will let their team be down about what happened to them against Real Madrid – plus the title is still at stake and their full focus is on that now.

“As good as Newcastle have been to climb into the top half of the table, there is still a gulf in class between the two teams. I’m expecting City to win comfortably.”

Manchester City will travel to Wolves in their next Premier League game on Wednesday night.

