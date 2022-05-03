Roy Keane sends message to Man United chiefs about Cristiano Ronaldo

Roy Keane has urged Manchester United to keep hold of Cristiano Ronaldo beyond the summer transfer window.

The Portugal international’s future at Old Trafford has become a talking point lately, due partly to the fact that Manchester United look set to miss out on a spot in next season’s Champions League due to their league position.

Ronaldo, 37, has been in excellent form for the Red Devils since his return to the club from Juventus in the summer, with the former Real Madrid man having scored an astonishing 24 goals in 36 games in all competitions.

Manchester United are widely expected to make wholesale changes to their squad this summer as they prepare for the arrival of their new manager Erik ten Hag.

However, former Red Devils captain Keane doesn’t feel that the club should be allowing Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford this summer.

“It [Ronaldo’s signing] was a short-term fix, for the fans, for the share price. But he has still scored the goals,” Keane told Monday Night Football on Sky Sports.

“Manchester United have bigger problems than Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I just think with the goals that he has got, his performances, warrants staying at the club. But Manchester United have to get players around him, they have to get other strikers in, there has to be competition for places.

“If the leading goal-scorer, the man you are depending on, is 37 years of age then that is certainly not good but I would certainly be holding onto Ronaldo.

“There might be a conversation that needs to be had about the way you are going to play or that you are not going to be playing week in and week out. But why would you get rid of a player who scores that many goals? I don’t see the logic in it.”

Ronaldo scored his 18th Premier League goal of the season for Manchester United in their 3-0 win over Brentford on Monday night.

The Red Devils are back in action on Saturday when they travel to take on Brighton and Hove Albion, before their final game of the season – a trip to Crystal Palace on 22 May.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip