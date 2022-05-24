‘I cannot wait’: David De Gea gives honest verdict on Man United situation

David De Gea has admitted that he “cannot wait” to start working with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United and admitted his relief that the club’s disappointing season has come to an end.

The Red Devils ended the campaign with a 1-0 defeat away at Crystal Palace on Sunday as they ended up in sixth place in the table in what has been a highly disappointing campaign.

Erik ten Hag is now set to take over at Old Trafford, with the Dutchman having been tasked with steering Manchester United back up the Premier League table as he looks to reverse the club’s ailing fortunes.

There is bound to be lots of focus on the players Manchester United will look to sign this summer as Ten Hag aims to stamp his authority on the squad at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are already being linked with a host of potential inbound signings as they aim to strengthen their squad, and there are also a number of players who could be on their way out of the club ahead of the new campaign.

Now, De Gea has admitted that he cannot wait for the new season to start and to work under the club’s new manager, while also telling his team-mates that they will have to step their game up after a “horrible” campaign.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro after Manchester United’s loss to Crystal Palace, De Gea said: “The best thing that happened today is the season has finished. I cannot wait [to work with Ten Hag]. I am excited for the next season, new manager, and new players.

“Hopefully, we will improve and put Manchester United in a better position. We need to trust in the future. The new manager and staff are already looking for new players. Hopefully, they bring good ones with good character.

“Ones who want to stay, stay at the club. Ones that don’t want to stay go out. You don’t have to stay here.

“I want to forget this season and be 100 per cent ready for the next season and be positive. It has been horrible, a very bad season in all ways, it has been very tough. It is time to rest and prepare your minds for next season.”

Manchester United suffered 12 defeats in the Premier League this season, and ended up 11 points behind fifth-placed Arsenal, meaning that they will play in the Europa League next term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip