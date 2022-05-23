Erik ten Hag reveals Man United’s number one goal for next season

Finishing in the top four will be Manchester United’s primary target for next season, incoming manager Erik ten Hag has said.

The Dutchman is set to take charge at Old Trafford as he aims to help steer the Red Devils back up the Premier League table following a disappointing season for the club under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

All eyes will be on the players Manchester United will look to sign in the summer as Ten Hag sets about stamping his authority at Old Trafford in his first campaign in charge.

Manchester United finished outside of the top four this term as they missed out on qualification for the Champions League, and Ten Hag has been tasked with repairing the club’s fortunes and steering them back into Europe’s elite club competition.

Now, the Dutchman has revealed that he considers getting Manchester United back into the Champions League a “prerequisite” for a club of the Red Devils’ stature.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Ten Hag said about a top-four finish next season: “That’s a must. The goal is to make Manchester United Europe-proof again, like we did with Ajax, reaching the Champions League with Manchester United is a prerequisite.’

Meanwhile, Ten Hag also dropped a hint about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Old Trafford by insisting that he is looking forward to working with the Portugal superstar.

Asked about Ronaldo, he said: “He is a true winner and a magnificent player. I can’t wait to work with him.”

Ronaldo re-joined Manchester United from Juventus last summer and scored 24 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip