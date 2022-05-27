Paul Scholes has urged Manchester United to consider a move to sign Frenkie De Jong from FC Barcelona this summer.

All eyes will be on Old Trafford in the coming weeks as Erik ten Hag sets about revamping his squad ahead of his first season in charge of the Premier League club.

Manchester United are likely to be linked with a whole host of potential recruits in the coming weeks and months as Ten Hag looks to build a squad he feels is capable of breaking into the top four next season.

De Jong has been touted as a possible target for the Red Devils in recent weeks, with a number of midfield players – such as Paul Pogba and Juan Mata – potentially set to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Now, former England and Manchester United midfielder Scholes has admitted that he would like to see the Red Devils make a move for De Jong this summer.

Asked how important it is for the club to back Ten Hag in the transfer market this summer, Scholes told Premier League Productions, as quoted by Metro: “He has to be. The club have employed him now they have to give him exactly what he wants.

“I heard Karen [Carney] mention there about a central midfielder – they’ve been talking about Frenkie de Jong, who I think is a really good player.

“I haven’t seen much of him at Barcelona I must have admit but I’ve seen him with Holland and he’s that type of player that can come in and control the tempo of games.

“This manager needs backing now, he’s been brought into the club to really turn it around.”

Manchester United finished in sixth place in the Premier League table and without a trophy last season in a disappointing campaign for the Red Devils.

Speaking at his unveiling as Manchester United’s new permanent boss earlier this week, Ten Hag revealed that his first target will be to guide the club back into the Champions League qualification spots.

“I said this is the project, to bring Man United back on top, but also we have to accept the current situation we are in,” said Ten Hag. “First of all, Man United belong in the Champions League, so that will be the first target.”

