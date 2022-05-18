Manchester United are pushing to sign Frenkie De Jong from FC Barcelona this summer, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils are thought to be on the lookout for a host of new signings this summer as Erik ten Hag prepares for his first season in charge at Old Trafford.

Manchester United look set to be linked with a whole host of potential inbound transfers as Ten Hag looks to steer the Red Devils back into contention for a top-four finish next season.

De Jong has been touted as a possible target for the Red Devils in recent weeks as Manchester United begin to set about finalising their list of summer transfer targets.

The 25-year-old Netherlands international has been a regular fixture in the first team for Barca this term, having made more than 50 first-team appearances for the Spanish club in all competitions, scoring four goals and making five assists.

According to Sky Sport Germany reporter Plettenberg, Manchester United hold a strong interest in signing the Dutch midfielder this summer, but it appears unlikely that the Spanish club would be willing to part company with a player who has been a first-team regular this term.

Posting on his personal Twitter account on Monday, reporter Plettenberg wrote: Update [on De Jong]. Been told from close sources that Man United are trying everything to get De Jong in summer.

“Ten Hag wants him! The club is verifying the financial package. Talks have taken place. But Xavi definitely won’t let him go!”

Born in Gorinchem in the Netherlands, De Jong began his career at Willem II before moving to Ajax, where he played under Ten Hag before his eventual switch to FC Barcelona in the summer of 2019.

He has featured 40 times for the Dutch national team after having made his senior debut in September 2018.

Speaking back in 2019, former Arsenal and Netherlands star Marc Overmars talked up De Jong’s potential, saying: “It’s important for Barca to have players like De Jong. With his talent, at his age, he could become a Xavi or an Iniesta.”

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip