Manchester United are ready to make Frenkie De Jong their highest paid player in order to sign him from FC Barcelona this summer, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Star is claiming that the Red Devils remain strongly interested in bringing the 25-year-old to Old Trafford this summer as Erik ten Hag prepares for his first season at the club.

The same article says that new manager Ten Hag is “desperate” to bring De Jong to Old Trafford this summer but is facing an uphill task to convince him to move to the club without the offer of Champions League football next season.

So, it is claimed, the Red Devils are prepared to offer him a bumper contract – possibly worth as much as £395,000 per week – in order to convince the Dutchman to move to the Premier League club.

The story also says that Manchester United chiefs are hoping to make a huge reduction to the club’s wage bill this summer, with the likes of Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Nemanja Matic and Jesse Lingard set to depart Old Trafford on free transfers.

That could free up some funds for the club to spend on new signings as Ten Hag looks to ready his squad for his first campaign in charge.

De Jong was a regular fixture in the FC Barcelona team this season, scoring three goals and making three assists in 32 La Liga appearances for the Spanish club.

The midfielder, who was born in Gorinchem and played under Ten Hag at Ajax before signing for FC Barcelona in January 2019, also made 14 appearances in the cup competitions for FC Barcelona this term.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United full-back Patrice Evra urged Ten Hag to make sure he selects the right players for his squad in the summer transfer window.

“It’s a tough job, but he will have to make [hard] decisions,” said Evra.

“When he brings one player to the club, [he must make sure] they’re not coming for the money, they’re not coming to become famous, but they are coming here to fight for the badge. That, for me, will be one of his most important things.”

