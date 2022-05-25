Manchester United have discussed the possibility of making a summer move to sign defender Jurrien Timber as one of Erik ten Hag’s first transfers, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are poised to be linked with a whole host of players in the coming weeks and months as Ten Hag begins work at Old Trafford and looks to revamp the squad at his disposal.

Ten Hag was officially unveiled as the club’s new permanent manager earlier this week, and the Dutchman has now been tasked with steering the Red Devils back up the Premier League table next season following another disappointing campaign this term.

Unsurprisingly, the Red Devils are being linked with a number of potential signings from Ten Hag’s former Ajax side as he looks to stamp his authority on the squad at Manchester United.

According to Romano, Manchester United have held internal talks about the possibility of making a move to sign 20-year-old defender Timber from Ajax in the last few days as they consider bolstering their options at the back ahead of the new season.

The centre-half was a constant presence in the Ajax team this season as he scored three goals and made two assists in 30 league games for the Dutch club to help them to win the title.

Now, Romano has provided an update on Manchester United’s link to the Dutch defender, posting on his personal Twitter account: “Manchester United discussed Jurrien Timber again internally in the last 48 hours.

“Timber’s name [alongside Pau Torres] was also mentioned in the first meeting between Man Utd and ten Hag, days ago. More to follow – as Man United will decide next steps on centre backs soon.”

Timber made 38 appearances in all competitions for Ajax this season and also made three appearances for his country at Euro 2020 last summer.

Manchester United are widely expected to overhaul their squad this summer as they look to build a team capable of breaking back into the top four following their sixth-placed finish this term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip