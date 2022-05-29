Manchester United are considering a bid to sign N’Golo Kante from Chelsea FC this summer, according to reports in the British media.

The Guardian is reporting that the Red Devils are “desperate” to strengthen their midfield options ahead of next season and Kante – whose contract at Chelsea FC expires next summer – is seen as a possible candidate to be brought to Old Trafford.

The report says that Manchester United are “keen” to find out whether the France international could be sold by Chelsea FC this summer.

However, the same story claims that as things stand, Chelsea FC are “unlikely” to sell Kante to their direct Premier League rivals despite a disappointing campaign this term.

Kante suffered a string of injury issues this term and ended up scoring two goals and making four assists in 26 Premier League games for the south west London club, plus a further 16 appearances in the cup competitions.

He was limited to starting just 21 of Chelsea FC’s 38 games in the Premier League this term as he struggled with fitness problems.

The same article claims that Blues boss Thomas Tuchel remains keen to work with a fully fit Kante, but his contractual situation at Stamford Bridge means that there is likely to be some uncertainty about his future at the club this summer unless he commits to a new deal with the south west Londoners.

Manchester United are thought to be on the lookout for a whole host of potential new signings this summer as new boss Erik ten Hag looks to begin shaping his team at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are being linked with a host of inbound transfers, with many of the main reported targets having recently played under Ten Hag at Ajax.

