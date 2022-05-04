Ralf Rangnick believes that Anthony Elanga has a bright future ahead of him at Manchester United, despite admitting that the youngster still has plenty of room for improvement.

The Sweden international has enjoyed something of a breakthrough season at Old Trafford this term, with Elanga having notched up 19 Premier League appearances throughout the campaign.

Elanga notched up an assist in Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Brentford on Monday night, and he also scored his first Champions League goal away to Atletico Madrid earlier in the year.

The young attacking midfielder will be hoping to prove his worth to incoming Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag in the coming weeks and months as he bids to establish himself as a regular fixture next term.

Rangnick has revealed that Elanga was considering a loan move away from the club earlier in the year, but the German has been pleased by the way the attacker has been performing over the last few weeks.

Speaking at his post-match news conference after the win over Brentford, Rangnick said of Elanga: “He’s only just turned 20 and at Christmas, before I arrived, he had already thought about going on loan somewhere else and now he’s almost playing regularly for us.

“I think he’s got a great mentality, he’s a good lad, he wants to get better in every training session and he will hopefully stay in the club for the next couple of years and then improve.

“There’s still a lot of space for improvement for him technically, tactically, but he wants to learn and that’s the good thing about him.”

Elanga has made a total of 25 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United this season, scoring three goals and making two assists.

Rangnick also paid tribute to veteran midfielders Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic, both of who may have played their final home game for the Red Devils against Brentford.

“For Juan and Nema, they are both fantastic players with fantastic careers,” said Rangnick. “[They have had] a few very good years here with Manchester United.

“Maybe it was their last home game we’ll have to wait and see what happens in the next couple of weeks, but if it was their last home game, then it’s also for them a special night to remember.”

