Manchester United sent a “senior scout” to watch Ruben Neves in action for Wolves at the weekend, according to reports.

The Birmingham Mail is reporting that the Red Devils had one of their team run the rule over the 25-year-old midfielder as he featured in the 3-0 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion at Molineux.

Neves went straight back into the starting line-up after a lay-off with a knee injury but was taken off at half-time during the home defeat by the Seagulls.

The Portugal international has been in good form for Wolves this season, scoring four goals and making two assists in 29 Premier League games for his team.

The story in the Birmingham Mail claims that this could be Neves’ final season at Molineux, and Old Trafford – as well as Arsenal and FC Barcelona – could be a potential destination for the midfielder.

The article suggests that Manchester United are one of the clubs interested in signing Neves this summer, with the Red Devils sending one of their “senior” scouts to watch him in action at the weekend.

According to the story, Wolves would be looking for a transfer fee higher than the £45m Liverpool FC paid for Diogo Jota back in 2020.

Neves has made a total of 31 appearances in all competitions for Wolves this season.

Manchester United could well be on the lookout for midfield reinforcements this summer, with Paul Pogba seemingly set to leave Old Trafford when his contract expires at the end of the season.

And incoming Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag will likely already be in communication with the club about the strategy for the forthcoming transfer window.

