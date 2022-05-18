Man United boss Erik ten Hag urged to sign Chelsea FC star this summer

Marco van Basten has urged Erik ten Hag to consider a move to bring Hakim Ziyech to Manchester United from Chelsea FC this summer.

The Dutchman is poised to take over at Old Trafford in the coming weeks after having been brought in as the Red Devils’ new permanent manager.

Much of the focus for the Red Devils this summer will be on the players Manchester United plan to sign as Ten Hag looks to revamp the squad and prepare his team for his first season in charge.

Ziyech played under Ten Hag at Ajax before he left the Dutch club to sign for Chelsea FC in the summer of 2020.

The Morocco international has not been able to produce consistent form since his move to Stamford Bridge and he has been in and out of the starting line-up at the south west London club.

And former Netherlands international Van Basten reckons that Ziyech would be a great signing for Ten Hag at Old Trafford this summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Van Basten said: “What comes to my mind now is that I think Ziyech, who already plays in England, could be a very good footballer at Manchester United for Erik.”

The 29-year-old Ziyech has scored four goals and made three assists in the Premier League this season, having been limited to just 12 starts in the top flight this term.

In total, Ziyech has netted eight goals and made six assists in 41 games in all competitions for Thomas Tuchel’s side this term.

Born in Dronten in the Netherlands, Ziyech began his career at Heerenveen before spells at FC Twente and Ajax prior to his switch to Chelsea FC.

Manchester United, who are currently sixth in the table, are set to end what has been a disappointing season with their final game away to Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

